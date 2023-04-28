iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 734,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,646 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,324,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 460,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,421. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

