iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,339,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $451,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,127,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 230,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 280,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,704. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

