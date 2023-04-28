iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

