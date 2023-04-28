iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.68. 414,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

