iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.85. 2,084,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,455. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.68.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
