iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $52,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. 209,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,052. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

