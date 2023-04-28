iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

