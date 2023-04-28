iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. 1,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

