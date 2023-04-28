iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,988 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS INDA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 1,198,869 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

