iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $362,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,563. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

