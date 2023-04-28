iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.65

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 486517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

