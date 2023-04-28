iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 312.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.71. 867,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

