iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.59% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,469,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MUB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,999. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.