iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.25. 1,434,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,741. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

