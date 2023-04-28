iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. 366,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

