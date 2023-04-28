iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $153.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

