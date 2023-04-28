iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

