iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is W Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

