iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

