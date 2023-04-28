iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,857. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.