iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 86,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,742 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

