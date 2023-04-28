iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.