Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 48298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company’s cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer basis to other cannabis vapor companies.
