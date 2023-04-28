Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 236.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

