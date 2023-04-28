IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Acquires 96,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 10.1% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $43,073,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

