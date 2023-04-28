IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.57. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 184,849 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. State Street Corp raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

