J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.