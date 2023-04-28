J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
