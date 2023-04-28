Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,254,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

