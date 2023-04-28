Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 2.7 %

RWAY opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 3,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,379.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

