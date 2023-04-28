Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 13.9 %

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $238.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

