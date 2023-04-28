JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.1 %

JELD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

