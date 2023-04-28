JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,594. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 175,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

