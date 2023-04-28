JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 679,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

