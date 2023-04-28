JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.29. 2,991,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,885. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

