JNBA Financial Advisors Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after buying an additional 2,891,727 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,147,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 642,671 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 227,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after buying an additional 574,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 145,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.