JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 595.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 382,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

