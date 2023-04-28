JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,417 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 827,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,115. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.