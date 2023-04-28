JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 10,011 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,364. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

