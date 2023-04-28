JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 3,524 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 918,535 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

