JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.68. 207,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.