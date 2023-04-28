JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 571,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,100. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

