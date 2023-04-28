JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 20,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 755,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,404. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.