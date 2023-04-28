JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

