John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

