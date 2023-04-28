JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000.
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
