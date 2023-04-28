JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.