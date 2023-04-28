Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of KCLI stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

