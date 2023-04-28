Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $401.89 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Kava has a market cap of $401.89 million and $22.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 496,574,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,568,349 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

