Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as low as C$15.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.55%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

