Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 10,634 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 109,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 392,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

