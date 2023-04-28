Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 135,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

